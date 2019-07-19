N. Korea beefs up efforts to lure foreigners with various tour programs
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be intensifying efforts to attract foreign tourists by unveiling various tour programs in time for the summer vacation season in an apparent bid to cushion the impact of global sanctions crippling its economy.
On Friday, DPRKorea Tour, a website run by North Korea, promoted a tour program to Mount Paekdu, the highest mountain on the Korean Peninsula, on July 30-31.
That program appears to include trips to major scenic spots at the mountain and other major cities as it said customers could have a chance to watch a mass gymnastic performance to be held in a stadium in the North Korean capital.
The website did not clarify who will apply for the tour but said that more information could be learned through a China-based tour agency, hinting that Chinese and foreigners there might be among their targeted customers.
In a separate posting, it also introduced a tour package that will allow tourists to take part in a marathon event in Pyongyang in September, as well as a mass gymnastic performance there.
North Korea has beefed up promotion of tour programs to its major tourism destinations recently in an apparent bid to earn foreign currency in the face of global sanctions expected to continue to cripple its economy amid lack of progress in denuclearization talks.
On Sunday, DPRK Today, a North Korean propaganda outlet, reported that a four-day tour program to Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast will begin in late July for a run through the end of November.
