(Gwangju Swimming) American stars looking to set pool on fire again
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. swimming star Katie Ledecky has won everything there is to win in her sport, but she's back for more with the swimming portion of the 18th FINA World Championships just around the corner.
Ledecky will almost certainly add to her total of 14 world titles, already a record by a female swimmer, when her competition begins Sunday at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
"I am excited about all my races across the board," said Ledecky at a U.S. team press conference Friday. Her first event will be the 400-meter freestyle Sunday. "It's going to be a great competition in all my races. The world is getting faster."
She will also enter the 200m, 800m and 1,500m free plus the 4x200m free relay. Such a heavy schedule is hardly new for Ledecky, who has already done that at two previous world championships.
"I think I've learned a lot from those two experiences," she said. "It's really just about managing the schedule and managing my energy, and just focusing on one race at a time. There are some little things I do to get ready for my races."
At three consecutive world championships from 2013 to 2017, Ledecky won gold medals in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m free. She owns the world records in all three events and will try to sweep them at an unprecedented fourth straight worlds.
Asked if she could break her own records this time, Ledecky said, "(These three) are the ones that I race the most at the international level, and the ones I have the world record in, so realistically, those are probably the most likely."
She then added: "I feel very good about my preparation this year. I feel like I have some good times in me."
Caeleb Dressel has been the golden standard on the men's side. In 2017, Dressel became only the second swimmer, after Michael Phelps, to win seven titles at a single world championships.
Even the great Phelps has never won seven gold medals at back-to-back worlds, but Dressel said he isn't interested in his medal tally.
"I am not here counting medals. It's really just about putting my head in the water first," he said. "I am not super worried about counting medals just because I got seven the last time. I am just going to set up each day and take one race at a time."
