Moon mentions responsibility for cases of lax military discipline

Some political watchers say Moon virtually expressed regret for the recent military incidents by mentioning responsibility, amid growing attention on the fate of Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in an imminent Cabinet reshuffle expected next month. But other watchers speculate Jeong is unlikely to be replaced as the president stressed the minister's role in coping with the incidents. The rival parties have been fiercely at odds over Jeong's fate, with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party calling for his immediate dismissal.