(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean diver Woo Ha-ram earns Olympic berth in men's 10m platform

By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram has earned his second Olympic berth of the week.
Woo reached the final of the men's 10m platform at the FINA World Championships on Friday to assure himself of a spot in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.
Woo finished fourth in the semifinals with 493.90 points after six attempts at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. The top 12 divers advanced to the final, which will take place Saturday.
On Wednesday, Woo qualified for the final in the 3m springboard to lock down an Olympic spot. He finished fourth in Thursday's final.
Woo, 21, will be making his second straight Olympic appearance. At Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Woo finished 11th in the 10m platform, the highest placement by a South Korean diver at any Olympics, and ranked 24th in the 3m springboard.
Fellow South Korean Kim Yeong-taek was eliminated in the preliminary, where he ranked 38th out of 47.
Woo ranked fourth in the preliminary to ease into the semifinals, open to the top 18. In the semis, Woo never dropped out of the top five and scored over 90 points on two dives.
Woo opened with 81.60 points in the first round, and followed up with 91.80 points, with six of seven judges giving him 9.0 for his reverse 3 1/2 somersault tuck.
In diving, the two best and the two worst scores from seven judges are dropped, and the sum of the remaining scores is multiplied by the degree of difficulty.
Woo's worst score of the semifinal came in his final attempt, when he got 62.70 points. But by then, Woo's place in the final, and in the Olympics, was virtually sealed.
Yang Jian of China, the 2017 world bronze medalist, topped the semifinal with 573.35 points.
The men's 10m platform final, starting at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, will be the last diving event of these world championships. Woo's career high in this event at world championships is 10th place from 2017.
