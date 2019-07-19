(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean players get confidence boost after goal fest in loss
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- As water polo losses go, this was about as exciting and entertaining as it could be.
South Korea dropped its third straight preliminary match at the FINA World Championships on Friday, falling to Montenegro 24-6 at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. But those half-dozen goals represented a tournament-high for South Korea, which is competing at the worlds for the first time after receiving its spot as the host nation. Fans who braved the rain had plenty to cheer about; South Korea had five goals total in two previous games and exceeded that in one memorable match.
In the group stage, South Korea was with Serbia, Greece and Montenegro, which finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, at the previous worlds in 2017. Captain Lee Seon-uk, who scored twice on Friday, admitted the players knew getting a win in the preliminary would be hard, but scoring against these opponents is a sure sign of progress for the developing program.
South Korea had three goals against Greece and two against Serbia.
"It's a great opportunity for us to be going up against these world-class players," Lee said. "After the first two losses, my message to the guys was that we should continue to battle, and I think they listened. We knew we were going to lose but we still didn't give up."
South Korea has been relegated to the 13th-16th place semifinals against Kazakhstan, an also-ran in Group B. Lee said facing top-five caliber teams in the preliminary should prepare South Korea for the next match.
"I think we'll be competitive against Kazakhstan," the captain said. "It could be an opportunity for us to get our first win."
Kim Dong-hyeok, who picked up his team-high third goal of the tournament on Friday, also said he was looking forward to playing a team that's a little closer to South Korea's level.
"I think we were better in the second game than in the first game, and better in the third game than in the second game," Kim said. "I believe we'll continue to improve from here and on. And we'll try to bring home a victory."
