(Gwangju Swimming) Young diver trying to learn from best
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Woo Ha-ram knows his place in international diving.
Woo finished fourth in the semifinals of the men's 10m platform at the FINA World Championships on Friday, advancing to the final and earning a spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the same time.
With 493.90 points, Woo ranked behind some of the best in the sport. Yang Jian of China, the bronze medalist in 2017, finished first, followed by countryman Yang Hao, who won the 2017 world title in men's synchronized 10m platform. Defending champion Tom Daley finished third in the semis. All three scored over 500 points.
Woo said he was pushing to go over the 500 mark himself in his final dive, and ended up earning only 62.70 points, his lowest of the day, to fall short of the plateau.
Woo will have another chance in Saturday's final, but he would be the first to tell you he won't get past any of the three divers ahead of him in the semis.
"I admire those three divers so much. I learn a great deal just by watching them," Woo said. "I used to think that I could never catch them. But now, at least I put up a fight. It's an honor to be closing the gap with them. But since they're so great, I don't think I can grab a medal. I want to finish in the top five."
Woo has earned two Olympic berths at these world championships. On Wednesday he earned a spot in the 3m springboard by reaching the final there, and went on to finish fourth in the final the following day. Then came the 10m platform on Friday.
He has also finished fourth in the 1m springboard. No South Korean male diver has won a medal at a world championships, and Woo will take his final crack at ending that drought this year.
But the 21-year-old chose to take the long view.
"I may not reach the podium at the worlds right away," he said. "But if I keep trying hard and improving, maybe I'll win a medal at the Olympics or the world championships someday."
