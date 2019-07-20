(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean medal hopeful set for first action in pool
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The swimming portion of the 18th FINA World Championships will begin Sunday, with host country South Korea's best medal hope seeing her first action in the pool.
Kim Seo-yeong will compete in the women's 200m individual medley (IM) at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. The heats will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday and, if Kim moves on, the semifinals will be in the evening.
The final is Monday night.
Kim is the 2018 Asian Games champion in the 200m IM and owns the national record time of 2:08.34. Kim's best time this year is 2:09.97, which is good for 25th fastest.
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary is the pre-race favorite. The three-time defending world champion in the 200 IM leads everyone this year with a time of 2:08.28. Hosszu owns the four fastest times in this event for the year and also holds the world record with 2:06.12.
Also in the pool, Katie Ledecky of the United States will begin her world championships in the 400m freestyle. She has won gold medals in the 400m, 800m, and 1,500m in each of the past three world championships. Her quest to make it four in a row will begin with the 400m heats.
Sun Yang of China will try to win his fourth straight title in the 400m freestyle. He will be competing under the cloud of allegations that he destroyed vials of his blood sample from an out-of-competition test.
Elsewhere on Sunday, the South Korean men's water polo team will face Kazakhstan in the 13th-16th place semifinals. Both teams lost all three preliminary games.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Sunday. All times are local.
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's 200m individual medley, heats (10 a.m.~)
Men's 400m freestyle, heats
Women's 100m butterfly, heats
Men's 50m butterfly, heats
Women's 400m freestyle, heats
Men's 100m breaststroke, heats
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay, heats
Men's 4x100m freestyle relay, heats
Men's 400m freestyle, final (8 p.m.~)
Women's 100m butterfly, semifinals
Men's 50m butterfly, semifinals
Women's 400m freestyle, final
Men's 100m breaststroke, semifinals
Women's 200m individual medley, semifinals
Men's 4x100m freestyle relay, final
Women's 4x100m freestyle relay, final
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Men's 13th-16th place semifinals, South Korea vs. Kazakhstan (10:30 a.m.)
Men's 13th-16th place semifinals, New Zealand vs. Brazil (12 p.m.)
Men's playoffs, Montenegro vs. Australia (2 p.m.)
Men's playoffs, Greece vs. United States (3:30 p.m.)
Men's playoffs, Spain vs. Japan (5 p.m.)
Men's playoffs, South Africa vs. Germany (6:30 p.m.)
