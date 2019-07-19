One S. Korean seriously injured in suspected arson attack in Kyoto
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman sustained serious injuries in the suspected arson attack on a renowned animation studio in Kyoto, Japan, the foreign ministry here said Friday.
The 35-year-old woman has been admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment for severe burns sustained while working at the Kyoto Animation building on Thursday when a man allegedly set the studio on fire.
At least 33 people died in the incident, Japan's worst mass killing in almost 20 years.
"South Korea's Consulate General in Osaka has been closely following the situation, and is planning to provide support if needed," a ministry official said.
