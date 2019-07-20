(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea nets tournament-best 3 goals in women's water polo loss to South Africa
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Host South Korea scored a tournament-high three goals in a women's water polo loss to South Africa at the world championships on Saturday, giving the home crowd a cause for celebration on a rainy morning in Gwangju.
Kyung Da-seul scored for the third straight game, and Cho Ye-lim and Lee Jung-eun added a goal each for South Korea in the 13th-16th place semifinals at the FINA World Championships, as South Africa won comfortably 26-3.
South Korea was coming off a 22-2 loss to Canada.
South Korea's final game at the tournament will be the 15th place match at 8 a.m. on Monday, and it will face the loser of the other 13th-16th semifinals match between Cuba and Japan.
South Africa and South Korea finished last in Groups A and B, respectively, in the preliminary round. The African representative scored five goals and gave up 76, while the host nation netted three goals and allowed 116.
In group play, South Korea faced Russia, Canada and Hungary, who finished third, fourth and fifth at the last world championships in 2017, and South Africa was the first team against whom South Korea felt it could be competitive. But South Africa could say the same about South Korea, having played the defending champion the United States, the Netherlands and New Zealand in the preliminary stage.
South Africa established its presence quickly, with Nicola MacLeod scoring only 14 seconds into the match. South Africa went up 4-0 before Kyung's goal in an extra player situation with 3:08 left in the quarter ate into the deficit.
Kyung now has a team-high three goals, having scored once in each of the past three games.
Ryan Hanna Yoon hit the right post with 2:16 left in the first, and that was as close as South Korea came to scoring again in the first half.
After Kyung's goal, South Africa responded with three straight goals to close out the first frame up 7-1, going into cruise control from there on in.
South Africa's tight, physical defense prevented South Korea from establishing any sort of offensive flow, and at the other end, South Korea couldn't contain the opposition's quick transition attacks. The South Africans often floated passes over smaller defenders to set up chances at close range and scored a handful of easy goals on fast breaks.
South Africa took an 11-1 lead into the second half, and tacked on seven more goals in the third.
South Korea did have its moment in the third period, when Cho, the youngest South Korean player at 13, scored with 2:20 remaining to cut the deficit to 16-2.
With the shot clock down to five ticks, Cho sent the ball toward the net, with seemingly little intention of scoring, but it still skipped past goalkeeper Zanne Smit.
Lee Jung-eun got in on the scoring act for South Korea with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter, beating Smit from the right wing for her second goal in two games.
Lee's goal made it 20-3, and South Africa closed out the game with six more goals.
