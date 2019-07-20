(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean female water polo players taking it 1 goal at a time
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The pattern is too hard to ignore now.
After losing to Hungary 64-0 in its first FINA World Championships game ever, the South Korean women's water polo team has scored one, two and three goals over its past three games.
Naturally, the players are taking aim at four goals in their next one.
South Korea lost to South Africa 26-3 in the 13th-16th place semifinals at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju on Saturday. Kyung Da-seul had the first goal for the host in the first quarter, getting on the score sheet for the third straight game, and Cho Ye-lim and Lee Jung-eun scored one each in the third and the fourth frames, respectively.
South Korea, which received its spot here as the host country, will play its final game in the 15th place match on Monday against Cuba.
And no matter who the opposing team is, South Korean players wanted to keep the focus on themselves.
"We just have to do the best we can with what we have," Kyung said. "If we can do that, we won't have any regrets, win or lose."
After scoring South Korea's very first world championships goal against Russia on Tuesday, Kyung said she would try to set up her teammates for scoring opportunities.
"I tried to feed the girls but they couldn't score," Kyung quipped. "I got some great passes from my teammates today. It's an honor to score in three straight games."
Kyung said the team's collective confidence has been rising with each passing game. The team was only assembled in late May through open trials and the 13 players didn't start training together until early June. Their goal from the onset was to score just one goal, and now they have six with one more match remaining.
"Even though we're going up against really good teams, we know that we all have each other here," Kyung said. "When we scored one goal (against Russia), I said we should try to get two the next game. Since we had three goals today, we'll try to score four times next."
Cho, the youngest player on either team in Saturday's game at 13, said she wasn't even trying to get on the board. With the shot clock winding down, Cho tossed the ball in the general direction of the net, and it still found its way in past goalkeeper Zanne Smit.
"I was so shocked that the ball went in," said the wide-eyed Cho. "I didn't have anywhere to throw, and I just didn't want to have it stolen."
The teen player said she won't let the lucky goal get to her head.
"I will try to stay focused and play hard until the very end," she said. "Now that I've scored my goal, I'll try to set up my teammates and help them get goals as well."
And the objective for the next match?
"We want to score four goals," Cho said.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)