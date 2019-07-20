(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean men's water polo chasing 1st win vs. Kazakhstan
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The men's water polo team for host South Korea will chase its first world championships victory in a classification game against Kazakhstan on Sunday.
As the last seeds from Groups A and B with three losses each, South Korea and Kazakhstan fell to the 13th-16th place semifinals at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju. The game will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
South Korea is playing at the worlds for the first time after receiving a spot as the host. It was grouped with Greece, Montenegro and Serbia, three of the top five countries from the last world championships in 2017, and has scored 11 goals while giving up 72.
But South Korea is riding high from its six-goal performance against Montenegro in the final preliminary game, and the players voiced confidence that they could be more competitive once the classification round begins because they've been improving with each game.
Kazakhstan will still present a tough challenge. This is its sixth consecutive world championships, and the country has won the past three Asian Games gold medals. At the 2018 Asiad, Kazakhstan beat South Korea 16-9.
Against the defending champion Croatia, the United States and Australia, Kazakhstan scored 20 goals and gave up 54.
The loser of the South Korea-Kazakhstan match will be relegated to the 15th place match against the losing team of the other 13th-16th place semifinal between New Zealand and Brazil.
Brazil lost all three Group D games against Italy, Germany and Japan, with 22 goals scored and 40 goals allowed. New Zealand managed an 8-8 draw against South Africa in Group C, but lost to Hungary 24-4 and to Spain 23-3.
