Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Pyongyang-food shortages

FAO predicts food shortages in N. Korea will worsen in Q3

16:15 July 20, 2019

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) forecast North Korea will suffer worsened food shortages in the third quarter, the Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Saturday.

In its quarterly Early Warning Early Action (EWEA) food security and agriculture report, the FAO reportedly placed North Korea among nine countries at "high risk" of food crises.

The report picked drought and African swine fever virus as major factors that threaten the North's food security.

The eight other high-risk countries are Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan, Congo and Cameroon.

In a report released in May, the FAO and the World Food Program said North Korea's crop output this year is expected to hit the lowest level in the past decade, with an estimated 10.1 million people, or about 40 percent of the total population, in urgent need of food aid.

FAO predicts food shortages in N. Korea will worsen in Q3 - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK