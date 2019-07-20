(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean duo finishes 15th in mixed synchronized diving
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean diving duo Kim Ji-wook and Kim Su-ji finished in 15th place in the mixed synchronized 3m springboard at the world championships on Saturday.
They scored 249.90 points after five attempts to rank fourth from last at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju on the final day of the diving competition at the FINA World Championships.
Kim Su-ji won the bronze medal in the women's 1m springboard last Saturday to become the first South Korean diver with a world championships medal. She failed to add another in the women's synchronized 3m springboard, women's 3m springboard and Saturday's mixed event. She had been scheduled to compete in the mixed 3m and 10m team event on Tuesday but her partner, Kim Yeong-nam, withdrew with a triceps injury.
Kim Yeong-nam was initially slotted in as Kim Su-ji's partner for Saturday's event, but Kim Ji-wook replaced him.
In synchronized diving, there are 11 judges: six for the execution of the two divers and five for the divers' synchronization. The two median scores in execution for each diver and the middle three scores for synchronization are added, and then the sum is multiplied by the degree of difficulty.
The two unrelated Kims earned 45 points with their first dive to tie for 12th place among 18 pairs. The South Koreans added 43.80 points in the second round to climb up to 10th, but the leaders of the pack started to pull away.
Kim and Kim had 55.80 points with a forward 3 1/3 somersault pike in their third dive, not enough to keep pace with the leaders. Kim Ji-wook scored only 4.5 points for his execution, and the two didn't get anything above 6.5 in synchronization points. Through three rounds, the South Koreans were in 11th and 24 points behind first place, and 19.20 points out of the bronze medal position.
They fell further back after scoring only 40.50 points in their fifth round. Kim Ji-wook was in poor form again, almost falling on his back in the reverse 2 1/2 somersault pike dive and earning an execution score of 1.5 points.
The South Koreans finished with 64.80 points in the final round, their highest point of the day, and 249.90 overall.
Matthew Carter and Maddison Keeney of Australia captured the gold with 304.86 points. Carter was fifth in 2017 with a different partner, Esther Qin. Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel of Canada, who won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017, earned silver this time with 304.08 points. Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany took bronze with 301.62 points.
This event was first contested at the world championships in 2015 and China won the first two titles. No Chinese pair competed this year.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)