(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean women's water polo team hoping to close tournament on high note
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean women's water polo team came into its first world championships with the objective of scoring one goal.
That seems modest in hindsight, as the collection of water polo beginners, put together only about two months ago, has scored six times in four matches so far at the FINA World Championships.
The feel-good journey for the young team -- 12 of 13 players are teenagers -- will end Monday when South Korea faces Cuba in the 15th-place match, starting at 8 a.m.
South Korea lost all three preliminary games and fell to South Africa 26-3 in the 13th-16th place semifinals on Saturday. Cuba also lost its three games in the early round, and then got knocked out by Japan 21-9 in the other placement semifinals match Saturday.
Having increased their goal total from one to two to three over the past three games, South Korean players said they will try to score four times against Cuba.
Also on Monday, the high diving competition will begin with the opening two rounds for both men and women.
High diving joined the world championships in 2013. On the men's side, the event's first three champions, Orlando Duque of Colombia, Gary Hunt of Britain and Steve LoBue of the United States, are all here.
In the women's competition, defending champion Rhiannan Iffland of Australia will be up against the bronze medalist from the last two world championships, Yana Nestsiarava of Belarus, and 2017 silver medalist from Mexico, Adriana Jimenez.
It'll be Day 2 of swimming, and gold medals will be awarded in the men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m butterfly, men's 50m butterfly and women's 200m individual medley.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Monday. All times are local.
- High diving (Chosun University High Diving Competition Venue)
Women's rounds 1-2 (11:30 a.m.)
Men's rounds 1-2 (2 p.m.)
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's 100m backstroke, heats (10 a.m.~)
Men's 100m backstroke, heats
Women's 100m breaststroke, heats
Men's 200m freestyle, heats
Women's 1,500m freestyle
Men's 100m breaststroke, final (8 p.m.~)
Women's 100m butterfly, final
Men's 100m backstroke, semifinals
Women's 100m breaststroke, semifinals
Men's 50m butterfly, final
Women's 100m backstroke, semifinals
Men's 200m freestyle, semifinals
Women's 200m individual medley, final
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Women's 15th place game, South Korea vs. Cuba (8 a.m.)
Women's 13th place game, South Africa vs. Japan (9:30 a.m.)
Women's 9th-12th place semifinals China vs. Kazakhstan (11 a.m.)
Women's 9th-12th place semifinals, Canada vs. New Zealand (12:30 p.m.)
Women's quarterfinals, United States vs. Greece (2 p.m.)
Women's quarterfinals, Russia vs. Australia (3:30 p.m.)
Women's quarterfinals, Spain vs. Netherlands (5 p.m.)
Women's quarterfinals, Italy vs. Hungary (6:30 p.m.)
