(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea finishes 11th in artistic swimming team event
GWANGJU, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea finished in 11th place in its first and only final appearance in artistic swimming at the world championships on Saturday.
South Korea scored 78.8 points in the team free routine combination at the FINA World Championships, ending up behind 3.2 points behind Kazakhstan and 0.8667 ahead of the last-place Hungary at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
The team of 10 artistic swimmers for the host country scored 23.5 points in execution, 31.6 points in artistic impression and 23.7 points in difficulty.
Performing a story from "The Jungle Book," South Korea improved its preliminary score from Thursday by 1.1 points.
South Korea had missed the finals in the previous seven days artistic swimming competition. The last South Korean artistic swimmer to make a world championships final was Park Hyun-sun, who finished 12th in the solo free routine event at the 2009 worlds in Rome.
Team captain Kim So-jin said she was "overwhelmed" when she saw her family in the stands before the competition.
"We made history in our country's first appearance in this event," Kim said. "This means so much to all of us."
Lee Ga-bin, who portrayed Mowgli, said she'd like nothing more than to compete at another world championships.
"We left nothing in the pool, and we're happy that we scored better than we did in the preliminary," Lee said. "We've been training for this for so long, and now that it's over, it's so gratifying."
Russia claimed the gold medal with 98 points for its sixth gold in the nine world championships that the free routine combination has been contested.
China took silver with 96.5667, followed by Ukraine with 94.5333.
