Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #typhoon-S Korea

S. Korea lifts Typhoon Danas alert, no casualties reported

10:09 July 21, 2019

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has lifted its warning over Typhoon Danas as the tropical storm died down before reaching the southern part of the country, weather officials said Sunday.

Danas, the fifth typhoon of the year, had reached waters 50 kilometers off the southwestern island of Jindo by noon Saturday, when it was downgraded to a tropical depression, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Most parts of the country are expected to remain cloudy on Sunday with the rain stopping during the afternoon, it said.

One person was injured and nine people have been evacuated, while 30 houses and some farmland were flooded in the southern part of the country, officials said.

Traffic restrictions are still in place on five roads in the southern part of the country after a slope collapsed on sections of road.

About 200 flights across the country have been canceled or suspended due to heavy winds over the weekend.

Flight services resumed at Jeju International Airport on the southern resort island on Saturday.

This photo taken July 20, 2019, shows Oncheoncheon Park in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, submerged after Typhoon Danas hit the port city. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK