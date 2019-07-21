Go to Contents
(LEAD) 3.9 magnitude quake strikes central S. Korea, no damage reported

13:48 July 21, 2019

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central South Korean city of Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday, with no damage or injuries reported, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 11:04 a.m. in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

"No damage is expected but many people might have felt the tremor," said a KMA official.

A total of 120 reports were made about the tremor in the province -- and there were even seven cases in Seoul. Residents in the nearby city of Daejeon and other counties said they felt a vibration, with some saying they heard a loud sound.

The quake did not affect the operations of nuclear power plants or radioactive waste disposal facilities, according to the nuclear plant operators.

There are currently 24 commercial reactors operating across the country.

The tremor is the third-strongest this year. A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the east coast near the city of Donghae on April 19, and a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the southeastern city of Pohang on Feb. 10.

This photo, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration on July 21, 2019, shows the location of a 3.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the central South Korean city of Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, earlier in the day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
