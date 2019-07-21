(Gwangju Swimming) S. Koreans fall by wayside on Day 1 of swimming
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 21 (Yonhap) -- One by one, swimmers from the host South Korea got knocked out of the heats on the first day of the swimming races at the world championships on Sunday.
Kim Seo-yeong finished the heats in the women's 200m individual medley (IM) in 10th place and reached the semifinals for Sunday evening in Gwangju. But she was the only South Korean to reach the next phase on this day.
The women's 4x100m freestyle relay team set a national record with 3:42.58 in the heats, but it still wasn't good enough to send them to the final. South Korea, with Lee Kun-a, Jeong So-eun, Choi Ji-won and Jung You-in, ranked 15th in the pool, and only the top eight advanced to the final.
The previous record was 3:43.73, set in 2016.
Park Ye-rin ranked 21st in the women's 100m butterfly, missing out on the semifinals for the top 16 with a time of 58.99 seconds.
Park made headlines earlier for beating national record holder An Se-hyeon in the South Korean trials in May. An finished fifth in the 100m fly at the 2017 world championships but didn't even make the national team this time.
Park said she wanted to come in under 59 seconds, knowing she wasn't at 100 percent physically. She had just competed at the Summer Universiade in Italy about a week ago and was still dealing with jetlag.
"I couldn't get my body to do what my mind wanted it to do," Park said. "I even started wondering whether I should pull out. I was frightened. But I didn't do as poorly as I feared."
Park said she was even more scared of the competition at her previous world championships in 2017. Still only 19, Park said she will leave Gwangju with a bit more confidence in herself.
On the men's side, Lee Ho-joon ranked 22nd in the heats for the 400m freestyle, where the top eight reached the final. At 3:51.89, Lee fell shy of his personal best time of 3:50.48, set during the national team trials.
"It wasn't that bad of a race, but I was really nervous because it was my first world championships," said Lee, 18. "It would have been nice to have posted a better time."
Lee will next enter the 200m freestyle heats on Monday.
Also on Sunday, Heo Hwan finished 48th in the men's 50m butterfly heats. Ryu Ji-won was 32nd in the heats for the women's 400m freestyle.
In the men's 100m breaststroke, Moon Jae-kwon was 31st. The men's 4x100m freestyle relay team ranked 22nd.
