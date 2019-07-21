N. Korea holds elections to choose deputies for local assemblies
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is holding elections to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the country, the North's state media reported on Sunday.
The elections are held every four years, and the number of seats is determined by the population of each area. But they are widely viewed as a formality as the candidates hand-picked by the North's ruling Workers' Party are rubber-stamped into office.
As of noon, "72.07 percent of all the electors registered on voters' lists cast their ballots," the North's Korean Central News Agency reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also expected to cast a ballot in the elections later in the day.
In 2015, the official voter turnout was 99.9 percent, with 100 percent voting for the party's candidates.
The North's local assemblies meet once or twice a year to decide on their budgets and other regional issues. They also choose the heads of each province, city and county.
In March, North Korea held nationwide elections and chose 687 new deputies to the Supreme People's Assembly, its rubber-stamp parliament. About half of the previous deputies were replaced with new ones.
(END)