(LEAD) N. Korea holds elections to choose deputies for local assemblies

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held elections Sunday to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties across the country, the North's state media reported.
The elections are held every four years, and the number of seats is determined by the population of each area. But the elections are widely viewed as a formality as the candidates are hand-picked by the North's ruling Workers' Party and rubber-stamped into office.
"According to data available at the Central Election Guidance Committee, 99.98 percent of electors participated in voting, except those on foreign tour or working in oceans," the North's Korean Central News Agency reported.
"Those voters troubled with aging or illness cast their ballots into mobile ballot boxes," the report said, adding that ballot counts are underway.
KCNA earlier put the turnout rate at 82.07 percent for noon.
The news agency did not go into whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un showed up for the voting, but he is said to have cast a ballot in the elections.
In 2015, the North Korean media showed Kim voting with his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, at a constituency in Pyongyang.
The official voter turnout that year was 99.9 percent, with 100 percent voting for the party's candidates.
The North's local assemblies meet once or twice a year to decide on their budgets and other regional issues. They also choose the heads of each province, city and county.
In March, North Korea held nationwide elections and chose 687 new deputies to the Supreme People's Assembly, its rubber-stamp parliament. About half of the previous deputies were replaced.
Carrying an article on the elections, the North's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Sunday, "All voters should refine their determination to make strides toward building (a solid) economy on the opportunity of the elections."
