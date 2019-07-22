(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean men's water polo team to take last shot at glory
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 22 (Yonhap) -- It will come down to one final game.
The South Korean men's water polo team will have one last chance on Tuesday to achieve its objective of notching a victory at the FINA World Championships.
After getting into the tournament with an automatic spot as the host nation, South Korea has been predictably overmatched in all four games it has played, suffering a series of lopsided losses.
South Korea fell to Serbia, Greece and Montenegro by a combined score of 72-11 in the preliminary stage. Then in the first classification game, the 13th-16th place semifinal against Kazakhstan on Sunday, South Korea kept things interesting early on, down only 5-3 in the second quarter, before giving up 10 consecutive goals en route to a 17-4 loss.
Next up in Tuesday's 15th place game is New Zealand, which is also seeking its first win of the tournament.
While South Korean players felt confident they could keep it close against Kazakhstan, New Zealand may present the best shot at getting the elusive first victory.
New Zealand is competing in its seventh world championships. It finished dead last in five out of the six previous appearances, recording just one win in the process.
New Zealand managed an 8-8 draw against South Africa in Group C action, but lost to Hungary 24-4 and to Spain 23-3. Then New Zealand fell to Brazil 12-8 in the other 13th-16th place semifinals of Sunday.
The only time New Zealand avoided finishing last was at the 2007 worlds, when it defeated Japan 10-9 in the 15th place game.
Captain Matthew Small has been the top Kiwi scorer with six goals, including three against Brazil in Sunday's losing cause. For South Korea, Kim Dong-hyeok and Han Hyo-min are tied for the team lead with four goals each.
Five different players have scored for South Korea, while New Zealand has received contributions from eight players.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)