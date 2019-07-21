(Gwangju Swimming) Adam Peaty of Britain breaks own WR in 100m breaststroke
21:17 July 21, 2019
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Adam Peaty of Britain broke his own world record in the men's 100m breaststroke at the world championships on Sunday.
Peaty clocked 56.88 to win the semifinals at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, beating his previous mark of 57.10.
Peaty flirted with the world record in the heats, when he qualified for the semifinals in 57.59 seconds.
This was the first world record set at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
The final is Monday, and Peaty will go for his third straight title.
