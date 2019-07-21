(Gwangju Swimming) With weight of nation on shoulders, swimmer Kim Seo-yeong keeps focus on self
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Regarded as South Korea's best hope for a swimming medal at the world championships it's hosting, Kim Seo-yeong has been carrying the weight of the expectant nation for weeks, if not months.
If it's even possible, the pressure will only grow, after Kim qualified for the final in the women's 200m individual medley (IM) at the FINA World Championships on Sunday in Gwangju.
And Kim has her own ways of dealing with it.
"I think I have to keep racing for myself and not anyone else," Kim said, after ranking seventh overall in the semifinals with a time of 2:10.21. The top eight advanced to Monday's final.
"I do feel the pressure, but I'll try to channel that into positive energy," Kim added. "And I'll try to keep the focus solely on myself."
Kim owns the national record in the 200m IM with 2:08.34. Kim's best time this year is 2:09.97, which is good for 25th fastest. Prior to the worlds, only six swimmers had posted a better time in this event than Kim, who said she wasn't happy with her semifinal time.
"I didn't do as well as I thought I could," Kim said. "I should've pushed harder over the final stretch but I just didn't have it today. I wanted to be in the 2:09 range, but I'll have another opportunity tomorrow."
Kim also made the final in the 200m IM at the previous worlds in 2017 and finished in sixth place. She's the reigning Asian Games gold medalist in the event, and South Korea, thirsty for a new swimming hero after the decline of 2008 Olympic gold medalist Park Tae-hwan, hasn't had a female star quite like Kim for years.
The best in South Korea may not be good enough for a medal at the world championships, but Kim will still take her best shot and see where it lands.
"Ever since the end of the Asian Games, I've been training for this competition so hard, without any break," Kim said. "The process is obviously important, but the result is just as much so. I hope I can have a race without any regret."
