Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 22

10:42 July 22, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President to hold meeting with senior secretaries

-- Parliamentary foreign affairs-trade committee to vote on resolution urging Japan to lift export curbs

-- EXO's Chanyeol-Sehun unit to drop new album

-- (Yonhap Feature) Continuing legal battles put fate of historic Hangeul record up in air

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings reports from Hyundai Motor, Woori Financial Holdings

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
