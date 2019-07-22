(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea loses finale to finish last in women's water polo
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea ended the women's water polo tournament at the world championships in last place Monday, following a 30-0 loss to Cuba in its final game.
After scoring at least a goal in each of its past three games, South Korea was held in check in the 15th place match at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju.
South Korea lost all three preliminary games to drop to the consolation bracket and fell to South Africa 26-3 in the 13th-16th place semifinals Saturday before another loss followed Monday.
In those five games, South Korea scored six goals and allowed 172.
South Korea made its world championships debut by receiving a spot as the host nation. The women's team was hastily assembled through open trials in May and the 13 players, 12 of whom are teenagers, only started training together in early June.
Predictably, South Korea was badly outplayed in all games here. On Monday, Cuba got the first goal only 18 seconds after the start from Madonni Chavez, and it was 4-0 at halfway point in the first quarter.
With South Korea not managing so much as a shot in the first frame, Cuba took an 8-0 advantage into the second quarter. And the Cubans continued to toy with the helpless defense, capitalizing on their superior speed and strength to build a 17-0 lead at halftime.
Lee Ga-eun hit the side netting early in the third for South Korea, which started finding some holes in the Cuban defense. But South Korea couldn't contain Cuba at the other end and gave up six more goals in the third quarter.
Kim Ye-jin's shot from a tough angle from the right side at the 1:45 mark appeared to have floated into the net but was ruled to have hit the post.
It was much the same story in the fourth, with Cuba piling on seven more goals. Choi Ji-min struck the goal post with one second remaining, a microcosm of how things went offensively for South Korea.
South Korea managed 11 shots on goalkeeper Arisney Ramos, nine of them in the second half. Ten players contributed at least a goal for Cuba, and Chavez and Arisel Gonzalez each went a perfect 5-for-5 in shooting.
