5 dead, 11 injured in Samcheok road accident
09:25 July 22, 2019
SAMCHEOK, South Korea, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A van carrying 16 people overturned on a road in northeastern South Korea on Monday, leaving five people dead and 11 others injured, police said.
After the 7:33 a.m. accident in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, the five were transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. The death toll could climb as some of the injured are in critical condition.
The police said the people, mostly elderly ones, were heading to a field to seed with chives. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.
