Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street loss
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Monday, tracking Wall Street declines in the previous session amid concerns about escalating trade tension between South Korea and Japan.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.44 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,091.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index started on a weak note following a decline in U.S. shares Friday, with investor focus shifting to upcoming corporate earnings and Japan's move to expand its trade curbs on South Korea.
Auto stocks were down. Industry leader Hyundai Motor retreated 0.74 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day, and its parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.14 percent.
Tech shares gained. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.32 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.3 percent.
Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, jumped 3.48 percent after a Seoul court over the weekend rejected an arrest warrant for CEO Kim Tae-han, who is under suspicion of orchestrating accounting fraud.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.0 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.5 won from the previous session's close.
