Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple
10:41 July 22, 2019
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A family court on Monday approved a divorce settlement for high-profile star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, allowing them to get legally divorced.
The Seoul Family Court held a closed-door hearing over the divorce arrangement for the couple but did not provide details.
Last month, their legal representatives said the couple were taking legal steps to part ways, two years after their marriage.
