(2nd LD) Court approves divorce settlement for Song couple
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- A family court on Monday approved a divorce settlement for high-profile star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, allowing them to get legally divorced.
The Seoul Family Court held a closed-door hearing over the divorce arrangement for the couple but did not provide details, in accordance of the wishes of the two sides.
The court hearing in the morning ended very quickly -- in less than five minutes. The settlement did not include a division of assets nor alimony, according to the management agency of the actress.
Last month, their legal representatives said the couple were taking legal steps to part ways, about two years after their marriage.
The 33-year-old Song tied the knot with the 37-year-old actress in October 2017 after they appeared together as leading actors in the sensational 2016 drama series "Descendants of the Sun."
The actor Song filed for court mediation for his divorce from his wife in late June.
A divorce settlement is the process of getting divorced through court mediation, not via a trial.
He did not elaborate on the reason for the divorce, only saying through his management agency in June, "I hope that we will wrap up the divorce procedures smoothly, rather than blaming each other."
The actress' agency said the reason is a "personality difference" and the two sides were unable to overcome their differences.
Even as their divorce process got under way, the two stars remained focused on their show business career.
The third season of the TV series "Arthdal Chronicles," in which Song Joong-ki plays a lead role, will air in September, and he is currently engaged in shooting for a Korean film, tentatively titled "Space Shuttle Victory," which is to hit the silver screen sometime around 2020.
Song Hye-kyo was recently photographed attending a commercial promotion event overseas. She is reportedly reviewing her options regarding her next acting project.
