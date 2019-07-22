(Gwangju Swimming) Unlikely journey for water polo team ends in shutout loss
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean women's water polo team went from playing local boys high school teams to scoring multiple goals against some of the best in the world.
The unlikely journey for this group of water polo neophytes didn't quite have a storybook ending, as South Korea lost to Cuba 30-0 in the 15th place match at the FINA World Championships on Monday in Gwangju.
South Korea didn't even have a national women's water polo team until this year. The open trials were held in May, and the team of 13 players, including a dozen teenagers, only began training together in early June.
Their objective all along was to score just one goal in the tournament, and they ended up putting six into the net in five games. And they had no illusions that they could beat any team in the competition.
South Korea may have lost every game, but in a way, this team overachieved.
The tournament began with a humiliating 64-0 loss to Hungary in Group B. Even to the heavy underdog side, the lopsided defeat came as a shock.
Kim Ye-jin recalled how she and her teammates started gritting their teeth after that.
"That match will always stay with me," Kim said. "The margin was so huge, and we were determined not to give up that many goals again."
South Korea lost the next game to Russia 30-1, with Kyung Da-seul netting the historic first goal for the team. And the South Koreans outdid themselves in the next game, scoring twice against Canada to fall 22-2.
In the first classification match against South Africa, South Korea netted three goals in a 26-3 loss.
The goal total increased from zero to three in a span of four games, and the players were confidently eyeing a four-goal output against Cuba.
But it wasn't meant to be, with Kim being one of a handful of players to hit the goal post or crossbar in a 30-0 defeat.
Shutout losses bookended South Korea's tournament, trivia that wasn't lost on the players.
"I think the girls were trying too hard to score in this game," said goalkeeper and captain Oh Hee-ji. "We were rushing things in the pool today."
Kyung Da-seul, who scored in three straight games and ended with a team-best three goals, said she was particularly devastated when Kwon Na-young and Choi Ji-min hit the goal post on back-to-back shots with two seconds left in the game.
"I thought the ball was going in, for sure, and with one extra second, we would have scored there," Kyung said. "But Ji-min (who had the last shot) told me she was satisfied with her game today. So if it's good enough for her, it's good enough for me."
Asked if she had any regrets about how the tournament played out for South Korea, Kyung firmly shook her head.
"Not at all. We all played every game to the best of our abilities," she said. "I don't think we could have played any better if we'd tried."
