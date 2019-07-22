Parliamentary panel set to adopt resolution against Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Monday is set to adopt a parliamentary resolution calling on Japan to withdraw its curbs on exports to South Korea of key high-tech materials.
The panel plans to hold a plenary meeting to pass the resolution at 3 p.m., according to lawmakers.
"Without a vote, the resolution is expected to be approved by consensus," said Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party who leads the committee.
The panel originally planned to adopt it at the Friday meeting, but its move was scuttled as rival parties failed to fix the date for a plenary session.
Japan began applying the export curbs on South Korea for three key materials needed for making chips and displays on July 4 in apparent response to Seoul's handling of a wartime forced labor issue.
Tokyo is pushing to remove South Korea from a list of trusted buyers, which could negatively affect the supply of other key materials needed for making smartphones, televisions and other industrial materials.
President Moon Jae-in and the chiefs of five major political parties agreed last week to launch a bipartisan task force to cope with Japan's export curbs.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is holding talks with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and two opposition parties to narrow gaps over when to open a parliamentary plenary session to pass the resolution.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)