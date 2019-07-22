Seoul stocks slightly up late Monday morning
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Monday morning, paring back earlier losses on foreign buying.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.84 points, or 0.09 percent, to reach 2,096.2 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index started on a weak note following a decline in U.S. shares Friday, but it rebounded in late morning trade as offshore traders scooped up tech heavyweights.
Tech and bio shares were up.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.75 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.08 percent.
Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, increased 1.39 percent after a Seoul court over the weekend rejected an arrest warrant for CEO Kim Tae-han, who is under suspicion of orchestrating accounting fraud.
Auto stocks were down. Industry leader Hyundai Motor retreated 0.37 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day, and its parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.57 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.7 won from the previous session's close.
