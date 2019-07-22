(Gwangju Swimming) Wide-eyed S. Korean swimmer thrilled to get close look at U.S. star Ledecky
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Even athletes good enough to enter world championships in their sports get starstruck in the presence of their idols. For South Korean swimmer Han Da-kyung, currently racing in the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, being in the same dressing room as Katie Ledecky was a thrilling experience.
Han raced in the first heat during the preliminary of the women's 1,500m freestyle at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju on Monday. Ledecky, three-time defending champion and world record holder, swam two groups later.
Han and Ledecky are swimming in different leagues, both literally and figuratively. Ledecky, 22, is the only swimmer to have won the women's 1,500m at three consecutive world championships, and she's trying to extend the streak to four in Gwangju. Ledecky won the heat in 15:48.90.
Han, 19, holds the 1,500m national record in 16:32.65, more than a full minute slower than Ledecky's gold standard. In her first world championships, Han was eliminated in the heats with a time of 16:49.13, which put her in 22nd place out of 29.
Han said she wasn't happy with her time, though she sounded even more disappointed that she didn't get to swim in the same group as Ledecky.
"I have to get better if I want to swim against such a great swimmer," Han said. "It would have been nice to do that here."
Han said she watched Ledecky suffer a shock defeat in the 400m freestyle final Sunday. In pursuit of her fourth straight title in the event, Ledecky was in the lead at the 350m turn, but Ariarne Titmus of Australia put on an incredible final spurt to edge out the American star by 1.21 seconds.
And less than 24 hours later, Han got her first close look at Ledecky.
"I knew she had to concentrate on her race and so I didn't talk to her today," Han said with a smile.
