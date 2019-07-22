Go to Contents
First lady to visit Gwangju for swimming championships

14:09 July 22, 2019

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook will visit Gwangju to see swimmers from around the world compete in a contest under way in the city, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

Kim will attend two competitions and host a luncheon for volunteer workers at the 18th FINA World Championships during her two-day trip there through Tuesday.

The event opened in the city, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 12 for a two-week run.

President Moon Jae-in attended the opening ceremony.

Nearly two dozen Cheong Wa Dae officials, including its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, will also head to Gwangju to cheer for participating swimmers later Monday.

