First lady to visit Gwangju for swimming championships
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook will visit Gwangju to see swimmers from around the world compete in a contest under way in the city, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.
Kim will attend two competitions and host a luncheon for volunteer workers at the 18th FINA World Championships during her two-day trip there through Tuesday.
The event opened in the city, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 12 for a two-week run.
President Moon Jae-in attended the opening ceremony.
Nearly two dozen Cheong Wa Dae officials, including its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, will also head to Gwangju to cheer for participating swimmers later Monday.
