Hyundai Motor Q2 net up 23 pct on currency, SUV sales
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, on Monday posted a 23 percent on-year rise in its second-quarter net profit on a weak won and strong demand for SUVs.
Net profit for the April-June period rose to 999 billion won (US$849 million) from 811 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"An extended U.S.-China trade war and concerns of a further economic slowdown weighed on vehicle demand in major markets. But the won's weakness against the dollar and robust sales of the Palisade SUV and the all-new Sonata sedan buoyed the bottom line, it said.
Operating profit jumped 30 percent to 1.24 trillion won in the June quarter from 951 billion won a year ago. Sales climbed 9.1 percent to 26.9 trillion won from 24.71 trillion won, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)