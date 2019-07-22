Moon urges innovative growth to counter Japan's trade pressure
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday his government will redouble its push for innovative growth in South Korea's manufacturing sector, especially by nurturing globally competitive startups, as part of a long-term response to Japan's trade pressure.
He pointed out that Tokyo's export restrictions have added to the economic troubles facing Asia's fourth-largest economy amid the exacerbation of global economic conditions.
"The government is preparing thoroughly for short-term and fundamental measures, along with efforts for a diplomatic resolution," Moon said at the outset of his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides, open to the media.
He added, "In a situation where technological hegemony, undermining the free trade order, threatens the national economy, the creation of innovative businesses, based on new technology, can be an important solution."
He called for innovation particularly in the component and material production fields.
The president said challenges from Japan's export control targeting South Korean firms could result in an opportunity for them.
"Taking the current difficulty as a chance, the government won't spare any state-level support for the strengthening of the parts-materials industry and innovation in the manufacturing sector," he added.
He asked local conglomerates to step up efforts to create a win-win situation with small and medium-sized firms.
He expressed hope for the emergence of far more South Korean "unicorns" -- startups with a total asset value of over US$1 billion -- in the field.
Early this month, Japan slapped tougher regulations on the shipment to South Korea of three key materials used in memory chips and digital screens. It came in apparent retaliation over historical issues. Tokyo is also moving to remove Seoul from a whitelist of more than two dozen trusted importers.
Moon described Japan's move as a reminder of the importance to South Korea of securing industrial competitiveness in order to continue "equal and mutually beneficial" trade with Japan.
South Korea has succeeded in outdoing the neighboring country in a number of industries, such as home appliances, electronics, semiconductors and shipbuilding, despite Japan's earlier supremacy, he said.
