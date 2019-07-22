Project boy band X1 to debut next month through idol competition show
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The 11 winners of the prominent idol competition show "Produce 101" will debut as project boy band X1 next month, kicking off their five-year career as a group, a management agency said Monday.
The band, composed of the 11 top winners of the fourth season of the cable show, will show up for their first official public appearance -- a music showcase and concert on Aug. 27 at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome stadium, according to Swing Entertainment.
The show aired its final episode last week, announcing the lineup of the 11 final winners in a fan-voted competition, led by No. 1 Kim Yo-han. Kim Woo-seok and Han Seung-woo took second and third place, respectively.
The 11 members will work as the project team for the next five years, following in the footsteps of the previous bands that debuted through the talent recruit TV show -- I.O.I, Wanna One and IZ*ONE.
The show, however, is facing suspicions of online vote-rigging after the result of the vote count showed suspicious numerical patterns. Mnet has not yet responded to those suspicions raised online.
