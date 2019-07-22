Pompeo hopes nuclear talks with N. Korea will resume 'soon'
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he hopes nuclear talks with North Korea will resume "soon."
In an interview with CBS, the top U.S. diplomat commented on the impromptu June 30 meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border.
The two leaders agreed then to resume the talks within several weeks, after they stalled following their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February. No date or venue has been announced yet.
"So it was really something," Pompeo said. "The president very much wanted to meet again with Chairman Kim. This would have been the third time he's had the chance to meet him. I've now met him a half dozen or more times."
Trump and Kim held their first summit in Singapore in June 2018 and agreed to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.
Their second summit in February collapsed due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
Pompeo said North Korea was launching intercontinental ballistic missiles and conducting nuclear tests when the Trump administration came into office in 2017.
"So he wanted to meet with him one more time, and they got a chance to do it when he was headed up to the DMZ -- the boundary that demarcates the North from the South -- and he wanted to talk to him about the opportunity for North Koreans to live a better future and have a brighter life," Pompeo said.
"And so when he stepped across, the first time that a president had stepped across that boundary, it was historic, and just as importantly, it opened up an opportunity for us to continue the negotiations, which I hope will begin soon, and which are aimed squarely at denuclearizing North Korea in a way that presents a lot less risk for the entire world," he said.
