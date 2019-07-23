Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Trump #Huawei

Trump on alleged Huawei-NK ties: We will have to find out

01:39 July 23, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will have to "find out" about a news report alleging a secret relationship between Chinese telecom giant Huawei and North Korea.

According to The Washington Post, the Chinese company blacklisted by the U.S. on national security concerns helped build and maintain North Korea's commercial wireless network.

Asked about the report, Trump told reporters: "We will have to find out."

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK