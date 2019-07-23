(LEAD) Trump on alleged Huawei-N.K. ties: We'll have to find out
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will have to "find out" about a news report alleging a secret relationship between Chinese telecom giant Huawei and North Korea.
According to The Washington Post, the Chinese company blacklisted by the U.S. on national security concerns helped build and maintain North Korea's commercial wireless network.
"We'll have to find out," Trump told reporters at a meeting with Pakistan's prime minister at the White House. "Our relationship with North Korea has been very good. We've really established a good relationship with (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un. I have personally."
The Post reported that the alleged ties between Huawei and North Korea raised questions about the Chinese firm's possible violation of U.S. export controls by furnishing equipment to North Korea.
Huawei has used American technology in its components, it said.
"I know all about Huawei. I know all about 5G," Trump asserted.
The telecom titan has been at the center of an ongoing trade row between Washington and Beijing.
The Trump administration has urged its allies and partner nations to stop the use of Huawei products due to what it sees as a security risk to their 5G wireless networks.
The U.S. has also indicated it could stop sharing intelligence with countries that continue to use the products.
