(LEAD) Trump says there was 'very positive' correspondence recently with N. Korea: report
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks, details from 3rd para; ADDS photo)
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday there was "very positive" correspondence recently with North Korea, according to Reuters.
Trump's remark comes after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30 and agreed to resume working-level talks on the denuclearization of the regime.
"There was a little correspondence recently. Very positive correspondence with North Korea," Reuters quoted Trump telling reporters at a meeting with Pakistan's prime minister at the White House. "When they're ready, we'll be ready."
North Korea warned last week that the talks' resumption would be affected by whether South Korea and the U.S. go ahead with joint military exercises planned for next month.
The communist regime denounces the exercises as a rehearsal for invasion.
Trump did not respond to questions about whether the correspondence was between him and Kim, according to Reuters.
The two men have exchanged a number of personal letters since last year, when they held their historic first summit in Singapore in June.
A second summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)