Korean-language dailies

-- Abe again uses sophistry against S. Korea over trade restrictions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Bolton expected to ask S. Korea, Japan to back down (Kookmin Daily)

-- Exports of semiconductors plunge 30 pct amid Japanese trade curbs (Donga llbo)

-- Abe again ties export curbs to 'trust' with S. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea warns Japan as Abe urges Seoul to honor pledge (Segye Times)

-- Japan urged to protect free trade (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon says S. Korea can overcome Japan's trade curbs (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lawmaker Kim Sung-tae indicted over alleged hiring irregularities (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, Japan show no signs of abating tension after Japan election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- President Moon says S. Korea can overtake Japanese industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Exports fall for 8th consecutive month in July (Korea Economic Daily)

