(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 23)

In a contingency on the peninsula, Gsomia plays a crucial part in preparing for — and responding to — North Korean provocation. The United States is supposed to send military equipment and logistics through U.S. bases in Japan, not to mention ground troops and marine forces deployed in Okinawa, Japan. That's not all. If North Korea mines the high seas on the East and South Sea to block U.S. reinforcements from entering the peninsula, Japan's Maritime Self-defense Force can remove the mines, if necessary. The maintenance of the F-35 stealth fighters our Air Force is introducing will also be done in Japan.