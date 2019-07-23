Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 23

08:54 July 23, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- U.S. security adviser Bolton's visit to S. Korea

-- Moon to hold luncheon with leading ruling party lawmakers

-- North Korean leader inspects newly built submarine

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings reports from Kia Motors, POSCO, LG Display, others

-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
