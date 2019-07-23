LS Cable bags submarine cable order in Taiwan
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday it has secured an order to supply submarine cables for an offshore wind power project in Taiwan.
Under the deal with Belgium's Jan De Nul Group, the cable maker said it will supply submarine cables for an offshore wind farm in Miaoli County, west Taiwan, by 2021.
With the latest deal, LS C&S has won three submarine cable orders totaling 200 billion won (US$169 million) in Taiwan. Earlier this month, the company bagged a 118.4 billion-won order from Denmark's state-run power firm Orsted A/S for the Changhua offshore wind farm project.
The company said it seeks to get more orders in Taiwan since the country plans to beef up the renewable energy sector by 2025.
