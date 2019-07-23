Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weather

Tuesday's weather forecast

09:03 July 23, 2019

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 29/24 Sunny 30

Suwon 32/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 20

Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/25 Sunny 60

Gwangju 33/24 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/25 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 20

(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK