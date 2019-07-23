(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea beats New Zealand in shootout for 1st water polo win
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea defeated New Zealand 17-16 after a penalty shootout for its first world championships victory in men's water polo on Tuesday, prevailing in a tense battle to close out its campaign.
After the sides finished regulation tied at 12-12, South Korea got the decisive goal from Gwon Yeong-gyun, after goalkeeper Lee Jin-woo made a stop on the second Kiwi shooter, Nicholas Stankovich.
South Korea had lost its four previous games, scoring 15 goals and allowing 89.
New Zealand took a 10-9 lead into the final frame, with Matthew Lewis scoring just 17 seconds after Gwon.
Lewis scored again with 4:48 left in the game to put New Zealand ahead 11-9. It was the first time all game that one side had led by more than one goal.
Gwon got one back 26 seconds later, and Lee denied Sean Bryant at the other end to keep it a tight affair at 11-10.
Then with 3:19 to go, Lee Seon-uk banged in a tying goal off the right post to get it to 11-11.
With 90 seconds remaining, Sean Newcombe scored the go-ahead goal on a fast break. Just when things looked dire, Gwon made it 12-12 with 32 seconds left.
Lee made a game-saving stop on Lewis with 13 seconds left, and Lee came up big again in the shootout.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
