Seoul stocks open higher on tech gains

09:30 July 23, 2019

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Tuesday on the back of gains in tech shares, as investors await earnings reports from major companies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.87 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,100.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index started on an upbeat mode as foreigners scooped up market heavyweights.

Tech shares were among the top gainers.

Top market cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.64 percent, and major chip maker SK hynix added 2.04 percent.

LG Display advanced 2.08 percent after the panel maker announced plans to invest 3 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) to expand its OLED production capacity.

Auto shares were depressed.

Industry leader Hyundai Motor declined 2.63 percent, and its sister company Kia Motor decreased 0.82 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,177.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.1 won from the previous session's close.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

