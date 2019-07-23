27,876 elected as new deputies of N. Korea's local assemblies
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- A total of 27,876 people have been elected as new deputies of the country's local assemblies through nationwide elections held over the weekend, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.
The Korean Central News Agency said, "Workers, farmers, intellectuals and officials were elected deputies" to provincial, city and county people's assemblies through the elections Sunday.
The representatives will meet once or twice a year to decide on the budget and other regional issues during their four-year term.
Elections in North Korea are considered a formality. The official voter turnaround in the latest elections was 99.98 percent with 100 percent voting for their candidates.
In the previous such elections in 2015, 28,452 deputies were elected with the official voter turnaround at 99.97 percent and 100 percent voting for their candidates.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)