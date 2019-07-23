Go to Contents
27,876 elected as new deputies of N. Korea's local assemblies

09:46 July 23, 2019

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- A total of 27,876 people have been elected as new deputies of the country's local assemblies through nationwide elections held over the weekend, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

The Korean Central News Agency said, "Workers, farmers, intellectuals and officials were elected deputies" to provincial, city and county people's assemblies through the elections Sunday.

The representatives will meet once or twice a year to decide on the budget and other regional issues during their four-year term.

Elections in North Korea are considered a formality. The official voter turnaround in the latest elections was 99.98 percent with 100 percent voting for their candidates.

In the previous such elections in 2015, 28,452 deputies were elected with the official voter turnaround at 99.97 percent and 100 percent voting for their candidates.

This photo, captured from North Korea's Korean Central TV on July 21, 2019, shows North Koreans entering a polling station in Pyongyang to cast votes in nationwide elections to choose new deputies for local assemblies of provinces, cities and counties. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

