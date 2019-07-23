Go to Contents
LG Electronics launches mobile wallet service in U.S.

10:09 July 23, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has launched a mobile payment service for G8 smartphone users in the United States and plans to expand the number of smartphone models that can use the service in the coming months.

Similar to Samsung Pay, LG Pay is more advanced than Google Pay and Apple Pay, featuring both near-field communication (NFC) and wireless magnetic communication (WMC), allowing smartphone users to pay at any credit card terminal for magnetic credit cards.

LG Pay accepts Mastercard and Visa cards issued by six American banks, and the number of partners will increase later this year in the U.S. market, LG said. The service has been available in South Korea since 2017.

Users can store up to 10 credit cards and can exchange gift cards with other LG Pay users, it noted.

A customer uses an LG G8 smartphone to make a payment using LG Pay at a store in the United States in this photo provided by LG Electronics on July 23, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

